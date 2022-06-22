Albert Adomah's future with QPR to be determined this week

Albert Adomah

According to Les Ferdinand, Queens Park Rangers will decide on attacker Albert Adomah's future this week.

The 34-year-old was a regular for the team last season, appearing in 33 league games and contributing two goals and three assists.



He also made more starts last season than he did the year before, with Adomah starting only seven times when he first joined the Hoops but making 22 starts the year before.



On 5 October 2020, following his departure from Nottingham Forest, Adomah signed for boyhood club Queens Park Rangers on a two-year deal.

Adomah scored his first goal for QPR, a late winner, in a 2-1 win over Watford on 1 February 2021.



The former Aston Villa attacker played the duration of QPR's 1-0 top-of-the-table victory against West Bromwich Albion, his 456th appearance in the second tier, making him the record appearance holder in Championship history.