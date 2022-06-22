0
Menu
Sports

Albert Adomah's future with QPR to be determined this week

0 Albert Adomah Albert Adomah

Wed, 22 Jun 2022 Source: footballghana.com

According to Les Ferdinand, Queens Park Rangers will decide on attacker Albert Adomah's future this week.

The 34-year-old was a regular for the team last season, appearing in 33 league games and contributing two goals and three assists.

He also made more starts last season than he did the year before, with Adomah starting only seven times when he first joined the Hoops but making 22 starts the year before.

On 5 October 2020, following his departure from Nottingham Forest, Adomah signed for boyhood club Queens Park Rangers on a two-year deal.

Adomah scored his first goal for QPR, a late winner, in a 2-1 win over Watford on 1 February 2021.

The former Aston Villa attacker played the duration of QPR's 1-0 top-of-the-table victory against West Bromwich Albion, his 456th appearance in the second tier, making him the record appearance holder in Championship history.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Aggrey Memorial SHS on the edge after a student raped
Founder of DECAM, Apostle Max Bani, 'caught up' in sex scandal
Speaker roars, MPs bash Akufo-Addo’s ministers over absenteeism
Nat'l Cathedral: Other pastors omitted from Cathedral incorporation
Prof Stephen Adei slams Adom-Otchere
Parliament must discipline Ofori-Atta – Omanhene
Boakye Agyarko speaks
Kufuor heaps praises on Dr. Bawumia
Dampare interdicts officers caught on tape making Islamophobic comments
Blay’s ‘allow them to enjoy’ comment triggers response from Tamakloe
Related Articles: