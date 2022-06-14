Albert Adomah agrees to extend contract with Queens Park Rangers

Albert Adomah

Ghana international Albert Adomah has agreed to extend his contract with Championship club Queens Park Rangers, Footballghana.com can report.

The 34-year-old, who enjoyed an amazing campaign's current contract would expire this summer.



QPR are keen on appointing Michael Beale from Aston Villa, who will sanction the club's new recruitments for next season.



But Footballghana.com has learnt an agreement has been reached between both parties; however, the Ghanaian winger will sign a new deal in the coming days.



Adomah, a popular figure among fans, joined QPR in October 2020 on a two-year deal.



He played 38 times in all competitions for Mark Warburton's side during the last campaign, scoring twice.

He has made 63 appearances, scoring four goals and providing eight assists since joining the club.



Albert Adomah has had stints with other Championship teams such as Cardiff City, Nottingham Forest, Middlesbrough, Bristol City, among others.



Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below







