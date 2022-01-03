Albert Adomah powers QPR to fifth in Championship with strike against Birmingham

Ghana international Albert Adomah

Ghana forward, Albert Adomah was on target for Queens Park Rangers as they climbed to fifth on the Championship table with victory over Birmingham City.

The experienced winger broke the deadlock of the game after smashing home from a deflected clearance to give QPR the lead after 14 minutes.



Chris Willock doubled the lead with 19 minutes remaining with a brilliant solo display before Chuks Aneke pulled one back for the hosts.



The win lifts the former Premier League side to fifth, boosting the EPL return hopes.

Queens Park Rangers are five points behind second-placed Blackburn Rovers with a game in hand.



Adomah is noted for helping clubs gain promotion, having than same with Aston Villa in the past.



