Albert Adomah scores during shootout as QPR progress in FA Cup

Albert Adomah in celebration mood

Winger Albert Adomah scored during the shootouts for Queens Park Rangers who beat Rotherham 8-7 on penalties to reach the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The former Ghana international converted the fifth kick to give his side a 5-4 lead but it goalkeeper Archer who was the eventual hero after denying Ogbene from 12 yards.



Both sides scored during extra-time to push the match to penalties after regulation time ended goalless.



Adomah picked out Dykes who was able to head home courtesy of the help of goal line technology.

The Scotsman's initial header crashing onto the crossbar and fortuitously onto stopper Vickers and after a brief pause the goal was eventually given, drawing Warburton’s side level.



Rotherham had taken the lead through Michael Ihiekwe in the 98th minute.



A fine cross field ball from Wes Harding falling to the feet of Ihiekwe who calmly placed the ball past a helpless Archer and into the far corner.