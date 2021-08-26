Albert Commey explains decision to quit Techiman Eleven Wonders

Football administrator, Albert Comey

Popular football administrator Albert Comey has explained his surprise decision to leave Ghana Premier League side Techiman Eleven Wonders.

He announced his departure from his position as the club's Chief Executive Officer two weeks after 2020/21 concluded.



And Eleven Wonders were fortunate to avoid relegation despite the off-field troubles.



"I will not continue as the CEO of the club because, after the season, I presented my report to the board, but they are yet to sit on it, and no team improves if there is no proper assessment after every season," Mr Commey told OTEC FM in an interview.

He continued, "We were doing well from the beginning of the season, but a multiplicity of factors caused us... as a result of that, I even had a lot of challenges in the club.



"I can tell you for a fact that there was no peace in the management and the technical team."



Commey was in charge for two and half years following his appointment in December 2019 after leaving Aduana Stars.