Albert Commey must apologize for accusing Hearts of Oak of playing fixed match - Opare Addo

Kwame Opare Addo, the Public Relations Officer [PRO] of Hearts of Oak has said the club is demanding an apology from Albert Commey for accusing the club of playing a fixed game against Real Tamale United [RTU].

Commey, a former Aduana Stars Chief Executive Officer speaking in an interview accused the club of playing a match of convenience against RTU.



Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium suffered a 4-1 defeat to the Northern-based club in their final game of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League.



Mr. Commey also alleged that games involving Gold Stars and AshGold, Eleven Wonders and Aduana Stars, and the clash involving King Faisal and Legon Cities were all fixed matches, aimed to ensure the survival of some relegation-threatened clubs.



“The Ghana Premier League was competitive but wasn’t happy with the final day because there were lots of fixed games. RTU never won any match away. AshGold v Bibiani Gold Stars was fixed. Wonders v Aduana was fixed. King Faisal vs Legon Cities was fixed,” Commey, who is the General Manager of Ashgold told Sunyani-based Space FM.



“Normally when it gets to that time, clubs want to survive. FA doesn’t know about it. How do you think Hearts of Oak will lose by 4 goals. Did you watch them yesterday? We shouldn’t be hypocrites or we won’t progress. I’m a Hearts fan, I’m telling you,” the former Hearts of Oak PRO added.

However, Opare Addo has said he has been trying to reach Mr. Commey since his allegations but he has not been able to reach him.



According to him, Hearts of Oak did not play a fixed game, adding that he must retract and apologize for his comments.



"I have tried calling Albert Commey for about 20x but no answer. Is it because he feels his team (AshantiGold SC) is going down so he wants to drag other clubs down?" he told Accra-based Asempa FM.



"He has to apologize, retract that match-fixing statement," he added.