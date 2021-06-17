Alex Agyarkwa’s potential thrills Selangor Sports Director

Ghana international Alex Agyarkwa

Michael Feichtenbeiner, the Sports Director of Malaysian giants is excited about the signing of Alex Agyarkwa as he strongly believes he will fill the middle ranks of the club with his potential.

The 20-year-old completed his first move abroad on Thursday from Division One League side Accra Lions after an explosive performance in the Ghanaian second-tier.



Agyarkwa was one of the best players in the ongoing DOL after being named Man of the Match in 10 out of 17 matches throughout the 2021 half-season.



The financial details, as well as the length of the contract of the move, were not revealed.



Reacting to the signing of Agyarkwa, the Sports Director indicated the 172-centimeter player will fill the middle ranks of the Selangor squad with his potential.



“After seeing the best performances exhibited by Jordan Ayimbila and George Attram as well as the good relationship with the Accra Lions club, I am excited about the potential of Alex," the German national said.

“Alex has performed very well and was often the Man of the Match in the matches he was involved in. He is also a player who has the individual skills needed in a squad."



"In addition, he is also a flexible midfielder because he can play in the number 8, 10, and 6 positions well.



“He also has the advantage of a dominant left foot and is able to make the right passes to the striker, in addition to having good fidgeting skills. This will give advantages in the style of play that we use today.



“I put him in Selangor FC 2 to help him adapt to the DNA of Selangor FC like Jordan Ayimbila and George Attram. This step is necessary to prepare Alex for the bigger tasks and challenges at this club,” said Michael.