Alexander Djiku agree personal terms with Sevilla, set to sign 3-year contract

Alexander Djiku In Smiles Ghana defender Alexander Djiku

Tue, 7 Jun 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana defender Alexander Djiku has agreed a three-year deal with Spanish giants Sevilla, with an option to extend for a further year.

However, the La Liga outfit are yet to meet the demands of French club, Strasbourg.

Sevilla had an initial offer of 6 million Euros rejected but are preparing an improved deal to sign the centre-back.

Rivals Villareal are keeping a close eye on the player and could outbid Sevilla for his services if centre-back Pau Torres leaves this summer.

Sevilla have already lost defender Diego Carlos to Aston Villa and are looking to replace him with the Ghana international.

Djiku scored one goal in 31 appearances for Strasbourg in the recently ended French Ligue 1 season.

The 27-year-old missed the opening games of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations due to personal reasons and he is also out of the Kirin Cup tournament.

He was a key member of the team that qualified Ghana to the 2022 World Cup.

