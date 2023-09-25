Alexander Djiku applauds performance of Fenerbahçe teammates after win over Alanyaspor

Alexander Djiku (clapping)

Ghana international, Alexander Djiku was in action for Fenerbahçe on Sunday evening and put on a fantastic performance to help his side to beat Alanyaspor in the Turkish Super Lig.

The defender started the Round 6 match of the 2023/24 Turkish Super Lig campaign as his team fought for a win away from home.



Although Alanyaspor would give Fenerbahçe a very tough game, Alexander Djiku and his teammates did enough to run away with all the three points.



The visitors earned all the three points thanks to an equaliser from Irfan Can Kahveci in the 43rd minute.



Reacting to the win in a post on social media, Alexander Djiku commended his teammates for wat he described as a ‘great team performance’.

“What Sunday evening. Great team performance, let’s keep it up guys,” the Black Stars defender said.



