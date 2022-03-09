0
Alexander Djiku disappointed after Strasbourg’s draw against Stade Reims

870x489 Ma Photo 1000x563 Alexander Djiku (left) tackles an opponent during a match

Wed, 9 Mar 2022

Ghana and Strasbourg defender Alexander Djiku has expressed disappointment after his side draw against Stade Reims on Sunday.

The towering guardsman lasted the entire duration in his sides 1-1 draw against Reims at away on Sunday in the French Ligue 1.

The visitors, Strasbourg opened the scoring through Jean-Ricner Bellegarde with Jens-Lys Cajuste grabbing the equalizer later in the game.

Strasbourg recorded their third draw in a row against Reims which does not please the Ghanaian defender.

According to him, it is not a shame following their inability to win any of their last three games considering their performance.

Reacting to the draw, he indicated

"We are disappointed, because we took this goal at the end from a set piece, which hurt us a lot. It was a great match”

“There was room to win, against Nice too. It's a shame, considering the scenarios, we should have won at least one of the two matches" he said.

