Alexander Djiku equals Andre Ayew’s record of 182 French Ligue 1 appearances

Strasbourg defender, Alexander Djiku

Ghana defender Alexander Djiku has equaled Andre Ayew’s record of 182 French Ligue 1 appearances to become Ghanaian joint-most capped players in the top-flight.

Djiku, who has been outstanding in the ongoing season for Strasbourg featured in the club’s goalless draw on Sunday.



The defender who has spent his career in France lasted the entire duration as he equals Ghana captain Andre Ayew’s record of 182 games.



The 27-year-old has made 23 appearances in the French top-flight with a goal to his credit.



Djiku started his career with Bastia where he spent three years, making 45 Ligue 1 appearances.

He transferred to Caen for two seasons after Bastia were relegated from the French elite division.



In 2019, the towering guardsman joined Strasbourg after Caen's relegation.



He naturalized for Ghana in 2020 and has since gone on to make 15 appearances for the Black Stars.



Djiku is expected to play a huge role for the Black Stars in the quest to qualify for the World Cup at the expense of Nigeria.