Alexander Djiku left frustrated after Strasbourg’s stalemate against Clermont Foot at home

Alexander Djiku

Mon, 12 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Alexander Djiku has reacted to Strasbourg’s stalemate against Clermont Foot in the French Ligue 1.

The tough-tackling defender started and lasted the entire duration as Strasbourg played a pulsating 0-0 draw against Clermont Foot on Sunday.

After the game, the Ghanaian defender could not hide his frustrations in the sides draw against Clermont Foot.

“Frustrated by the result, the commitment and intentions will eventually pay off. Never give up” he tweeted as sighted Footballghana.com.

Djiku has featured seven times this season for Strasbourg in the league, scoring one goal in the process.





Source: footballghana.com
