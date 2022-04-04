14
Alexander Djiku makes history in French Ligue 1

Black Stars stars, Alexander Djiku

Mon, 4 Apr 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghanaian center back Alexander Djiku has made history in the French Ligue 1 as he is now the most capped Ghanaian player in the league.

After playing for Strasbourg FC on Sunday against Lens the defender has now made 182 appearances in the French elite division.

He has now surpassed the record that was held by Black Stars captain and former Olympic Marseille forward Andre Ayew.

Alexander Djiku is now the Ghanaian with the most Ligue 1 appearances (183). The Strasbourg defender surpasses Andre Ayew’s previous record of 182 appearances.

The 28-year-old center back started his career with Bastia B but was later promoted to the first team where he played from 2014-2017.

He later joined Caen where he lasted two season 2-017-2019 before sealing a move to Strasbourg in 2019 and has been with them since.

Alexander Djiku has been capped 11 times by Ghana since making his debut in October 2020 in a friendly game against Mali.

