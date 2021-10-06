Alexander Djiku opens raffle to save the life of a young boy

Black Stars defender, Alexander Djiku (in black)

Black Stars defender, Alexander Djiku, has opened a raffle with the aim of gathering funds to save the life of a young boy called Nathan.

Alexander Djiku has become the godfather of ‘For love 2 Nathan’, an association that helped the little boy suffering from Angelman syndrome.



Nathan, who was born in February last year is suffering from language disorders, motor skills, intellectual disability, and hyperactivity.



“I was very moved when Nathan's parents asked me to become a sponsor of the association. I immediately accepted because the fight they lead alongside their son touches me. It was the logical continuation of my commitment to their side."



“As a father, I cannot remain insensitive and I want to do everything so that at my level I can help them as much as possible,” Djiku explained.



The Black Stars centre back had already handed over a check for 2,000 euros to the association last May.

This time, he has just launched a solidarity raffle, all of the profits from which will be donated to “For love 2 Nathan”.



“I know that the Strasbourg supporters have a big heart and I hope that as many of them as possible will mobilize for Nathan by participating in this raffle.



All the funds will be donated to the association and will be used to help Nathan's parents to cope with the numerous expenses generated by the treatments put in place so that their son has the most dignified life possible,” he said.



While being impeccable off the field, Djiiku has been great on the field, demonstrating strong performances in most of the games he has featured in this season.



