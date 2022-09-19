1
Alexander Djiku opens up on his future at Strasbourg

Alexander Djiku.jpeg Ghana international Alexander Djiku

Mon, 19 Sep 2022

Ghana international Alexander Djiku has opened up about his future at Strasbourg following interest from several clubs.

Djiku came close to Strasbourg's departure in the summer due to his outstanding performance last season but a deal was not reached.

After failing to secure a move, the tough-tackling defender has opened up on his future at the French Ligue 1 outfit.

“I have individual goals for my career and I hope to achieve them. But my head was never upside down (…) I was looking for an ambitious, European but also a fulfilling project for my family and it didn't show up (…) Hoffenheim came up with something, we studied the proposal but I didn't sign there. It wasn't a big disappointment. I will have other opportunities” he said.

The 28-year-old's current contract will expire in June 2023.

Djiku has featured 8 times in all competitions for Strasbourg, scoring 1 goal in the process.

He is expected to fly to France to join the Black Stars ahead of the friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua this month.

