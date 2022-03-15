0
Alexander Djiku over the moon after netting spectacular goal for Strasbourg

FNvKQWQXoAM5Qc Alexander Djiku with his team mates

Tue, 15 Mar 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Alexander Djiku has expressed his excitement after scoring to propel his Racing Strasbourg outfit to defeat AS Monaco 1-0 in the French Ligue 1.

The highly-rated defender was a starter for his team today on Sunday when the side hosted the matchday 18 opponent of the 2021/22 French top-flight league campaign.

Following a bright start to the match, AS Monaco could have scored in the first 20 minutes but a strong defensive display from the home team averted several dangers.

Later in the 23rd minute, Alexander Djiku produced a stunning bicycle kick that sent the ball into the back of the AS Monaco net after he had received a pass from striker Kevin Gameiro.

In the remainder of the encounter, AS Monaco put up a splendid performance in a bid to find a way back into the game.

Unfortunately, the resilient performance from Racing Strasbourg did not allow the opponent to score.

In the end, Alexander Djiku and his teammates have secured a narrow win to amass maximum points.

Speaking to the press after the game, the Black Stars centre-back said that he felt he was in a dream after the sensational strike.

 

