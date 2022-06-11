Alexander Djiku prefers Ligue 1 stay over Sevilla move

Ghana defender Alexander Djiku

Ghana defender Alexander Djiku has opted to stay in France despite interest from Spanish side Sevilla, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The 27-year-old has been given the greenlight to leave Strasbourg in the summer transfer window, with Sevilla and Villareal candidates for his signature.



However, there is a new twist to his transfer as Stade Rennais show interest in the centre-back following the imminent departure of Nayef Aguerd.



The Morocco defender is joining West Ham for a reported fee of 40 million Euros.



Stade Rennais want to sign the Ghanaian with the money they will receive from the Aguerd transfer. Strasbourg want 10 million Euros for the defender.



Spanish giants Sevilla have already made an attempt to sign the Black Stars centre-back, but their 6 million euros is way below Strasbourg's demand.

Rivals Villareal are keenly monitoring the player and could gazump his move to Sevilla.



Sevilla have already lost defender Diego Carlos to Aston Villa and want to sign the Ghana international as his replacement.



Djiku is currently out of Ghana's squad for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers due to personal reason.



He was a key member of the team that qualified Ghana to the 2022 World Cup.