Alexander Djiku reacts to Strasbourg's win against Lens

Alexander Djiku

RC Lens were defeated on their journey to Strasbourg on Sunday 1-0, on the 30th day of Ligue 1. A relatively predictable defeat, with Racing being too slow in attack and conceding from the spot.

Alexander Djiku, the Strasbourg defender more than ever on track for European qualification, indicates that this match was complicated for the Alsatians against the Lensois despite the final victory.



“Everything is going well this season, we must continue. We knew it would be very difficult with few spaces, it was going to be played in one against one with personal initiatives," he said.

"We knew it would be a closed match, but we put on the intensity, we took risks to have a lot of chances. We scored this goal and we are happy with the victory. We take the matches without pressure," he added.



Djiku is having a great season with Strasbourg and his wonderful performances have caught the eyes of several top European clubs.