Alexander Djiku returns from suspension to captain Strasbourg in Ligue 1

Ghana international Alexander Djiku

Ghana international Alexander Djiku returned from suspension to captain Strasbourg in their French Ligue 1 game on Sunday

Djiku, 27, missed the Racers’ 5-1 battering of St Etienne last weekend due to yellow card accumulation.



However, on Sunday the Black Stars defender returned to the field and he was handed the armband as the deputy captain for Julien Stephan’s men who slipped to a 1-0 loss at the Stade Rennais who had Kudus Mohammed in action for them.

Striker Majeed Waris came off the bench to feature for the losers.