0
Menu
Sports

Alexander Djiku scores as Strasbourg held by Reims

Alexander Djiku.jpeg Strasbourg defender, Alexander Djiku

Sun, 21 Aug 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana defender Alexander Djiku scored his first goal of the season for Strasbourg against Reims which ended in a 1-1 draw at the Stade de la Meinau on Sunday.

Strasbourg were denied a first home win of the season by Reims in this Ligue 1 round three fixture.

Reims dominated the game in the first half but it was Strasbourg that got the opening through the Ghana international.

In a move straight from the training ground, Adrien Thomasson's front-post flick fell into the path of an unmarked Alexander Djiku, with the defender simply tapping home into an empty net for the first goal of the game before the half-time break.

Reims got the equalizer through substitute Arsenal loanee Folarin Balogun in the 84th minute.

Reims were able to pick a first point of the season after losing their first two games.

Strasbourg have two points out of nine after matchday three.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Efia Odo trends on social media for stirring banku on a stove
Video of how five passengers beat Ghanaian taxi driver to death
Irate youth descend on Fulani herdsmen, kill several cattle
Three arrested in connection with murder of Ghanaian taxi driver in the US
Elvis Afriyie Ankrah breaks silence on sleeping with actress at 2014 WC
Paa George shares how he slept with several ladies during his prime
MoFA rescues 431 stranded Ghanaians in UAE
Prof. Adei ‘schools’ KKD
Wereko-Brobby on NPP's 'Break the 8' mantra
Chief of Staff sues 'The Herald' newspaper
Related Articles: