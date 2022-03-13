1
Alexander Djiku scores first Ligue 1 goal of the season for Strasbourg

Alexander Djiku Defender Alexander Djiku

Sun, 13 Mar 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Defender Alexander Djiku scored his first French Ligue 1 goal of the 2021/2022 season for Strasbourg on Sunday, 13 March 2022, against Monaco at home.

The Ghana international defender conjured a sensational bicycle kick after a scramble following a corner in the 23rd minute at Stade de la Meinau to open the scoring.

It was Djiku's second goal for the club since joining them three seasons ago from relegated Caen.

He was making his 22 league appearance for Le Racing. .

The centre back is expected to feature for Ghana in this month's 2022 FIFA World Cup final playoff against Nigeria.

Djiku made a huge impression at this year's Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon despite a shambolic display by the Black Stars.

