0
Menu
Sports

Alexander Djiku stunner against AS Monaco nominated for Goal of the Month in France

Alexander Djiku 1 Alexander Djiku, Ghana defender

Thu, 7 Apr 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana defender Alexander Djiku's strike against AS Monaco has been nominated for March's goal of the month in the French Ligue 1.

The Strasbourg center-back netted the winner against Monaco last month after acrobatically meeting the ball following a scramble from a corner in the 23rd minute at Stade de la Meinau.

It was Djiku's second goal for the club since joining them three seasons ago from relegated Caen.

Djiku's goal stand competition from Andy Delort's side volley for OGC Nice against Paris Saint Germain and Leo Paredes' strike for PSG against Bordeaux.

Florent Mollet's sensational strike for Montpellier against Bordeaux and Wissam Ben Yedder's flicking effort for Monaco against PSG are also up for the Goal of the Month award.

Alexander Djiku is having a good season with Strasbourg in the French league as they continue their quest for a top four finish.

The France-born Ghana international played a key role as Ghana qualified for the World Cup in Qatar this year.

 



Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
‘Half naked’ Stephanie Benson exposes a ‘sugar boy’ online
Mahama tops Twitter trends ahead Of Bawumia's address
Kwaku Baako Jnr, others sued by a Deputy Minister of Finance
Meet Salisu's grandfather who played for Kotoko, won one AFCON title
35-year-old ‘trotro’ driver rapes married woman over GH¢5
Songo slams GFA over Hudson-Odoi chase
Songo slams GFA over Hudson-Odoi chase
Gabby Otchere-darko attacked after praising Black Sherif
Full list of properties Odartey Lamptey’s ex-wife demanded from the Court
Arabian Kings & Russian Oligarchs will be jealous of Akufo-Addo– Sammy Gyamfi
Related Articles: