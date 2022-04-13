Alexander Djiku stunner against AS Monaco wins Goal of the Month in France

Ghana defender, Alexander Djiku

Ghana international Alexander Djiku spectacular strike against AS Monaco has been named as the French Ligue 1 Goal of the Month for March.

Djiku, who has been outstanding for Strasbourg this season netted the winner against Monaco last month after acrobatically meeting the ball following a scramble from a corner in the 23rd minute at Stade de la Meinau.



It was the 29-year-old first goal of the season and second since joining the club three seasons ago from Caen.



The towering guardsman beat off competition from Andy Delort (OGC Nice), Leonardo Paredes (PSG), Florent Mollet (Montpellier) and Wissam Ben Yedder (Monaco).

Djiku is having a good season with Strasbourg in the French league as they continue their quest for a top-four finish.



The France-born Ghana international played a key role as Ghana qualified for the World Cup in Qatar this year.