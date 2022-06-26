Alexander Djiku wary of departing Strasbourg in World Cup year

Alexander Djiku

There is a change of heart for Black Stars defender Alexander Djiku who has been the subject of interest from Spanish side Sevilla all summer.

Djiku has been linked with a move to Spain but the player is now leaning towards staying in France and renewing his contract Strasbourg.



The Ghanaian is wary of moving from Strasbourg in a World Cup year as a drop in performance at a new club and new environment will mean being dropped from the Ghana squad.



Rennes are on the verge of selling Morocaan defender Nayef Aguerd. to West Ham United for a reported fee of 40 million euros and sees the Ghanaian as an ideal replacement.



His club are bracing themselves for a tug of war with clubs for the signature of their center back but are resigned to losing him to the highest bidder.



Sevilla have been in talks with the French club but have only quoted 6 million Euros whiles the French side want close to 10 million Euros for their prized asset.

Meanwhile Villareal are also looking to steal a march on Sevilla by pricing away the Ghanaian defender as they fear losing Pau Torres.



Villareal will bid for 10 million euros for Djiku if they lose Pau Torres who has a lot of interest from England.



Strasbourg President Marc Keller has confirmed that the Ghanaian defender could be allowed to leave when the right offer comes.



The 27 year old has been a pillar at center back for the French Ligue 1 side.



His performance has not gone unnoticed as several clubs from France, Spain with Villareal and Sevilla keen and England are all keeping tabs on the defensive rock with the view to a summer move.

Djiku has a contract with Strasbourg until June 30, 2023 making any potential transfer very affordable.



The former Caen defender joined Strasbourg in 2019 and has gone on to be a mainstay in the team.



Alexander Djiku played 30 matches this season in the French Ligue 1 for his side scoring once.