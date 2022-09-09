Alfred Duncan excluded from Fiorentina’s squad to face RFS today due to injury

Alfred Duncan

Ghana international, Alfred Duncan will not be in action later this evening when his Fiorentina side takes on RFS.

The midfielder has been injured for a while and has missed several games since the start of the 2022/23 football season.



On Tuesday, the player who is recovering from a muscle injury could not engage in any form of the team’s training.

He was hence excluded from the squad put together by Fiorentina for the Europa Conference League matchday against RFS today.



As a result, he will watch from the stands today when his team hosts the opponent in Florence.