Alfred Duncan officially returns to Fiorentina after loan spell at Cagliari

Tue, 13 Jul 2021 Source: footballghana.com
Ghana international Alfred Duncan has officially returned to parent club, Fiorentina after his loan spell at Cagliari.
The enterprising midfielder joined Cagliari on-loan in the January transfer window and played an instrumental role in the club’s relegation survival in the just-ended season.
Despite his outstanding performance, the club declined to renew his contract.
He is currently training with Fiorentina at the Davide Astori sports center and is expected to play an instrumental role for the club next season.
