0
Menu
Sports

Alfred Duncan opens up on Fiorentina’s sloppy start to Serie A campaign

Alfred Duncan Fiorentina D7abgvca4qkz1vbnom4b20zv4 Former Ghana midfielder Joseph Alfred Duncan

Mon, 31 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana midfielder Joseph Alfred Duncan has opened up on Fiorentina’s sloppy start to the Italian Serie A campaign.

Fiorentina has failed to impress after 12 matches into the Italian top-flight, winning three, drawing 4, and losing 5 in the process.

Speaking to the Dazn, the former Black Stars midfielder was of the opinion some serenity is missing at the club, hence their struggle.

“At the beginning of the season things didn't go as we wanted. A little bit of serenity is missing, but the performances are slowly coming. Already on Thursday we had a good race”.

Duncan made a substitute appearance when Fiorentina inflicted a 2-1 win over Spezia at away on Sunday.

He was introduced in the 46th minute mark and help his side to pick all points at stake.

Source: footballghana.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
‘This government is finished’ – Nigel Gaisie declares
Social media users drag Akufo-Addo after address on economy
Akufo-Addo's cedi depreciation quote has social media buzzing
Reverend Anthony Boakye's wife leaves Resurrection Power, sets up her own church
'Rebellion Group of 95': How Mahama described anti-Ofori-Atta NPP MPs
Mahama backs Akufo-Addo's call
Majority caucus now fully behind Ofori-Atta' – Dep. Majority Whip
MPs had 'well-crafted agenda to collapse the regime' - NPP group
Gabby breaks silence on 'Ken Must Go' saga
Ofori-Atta to conclude IMF negotiations, present Budget before ‘removal’ – Official
Related Articles: