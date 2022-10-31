Alfred Duncan opens up on Fiorentina’s sloppy start to Serie A campaign

Former Ghana midfielder Joseph Alfred Duncan

Former Ghana midfielder Joseph Alfred Duncan has opened up on Fiorentina’s sloppy start to the Italian Serie A campaign.

Fiorentina has failed to impress after 12 matches into the Italian top-flight, winning three, drawing 4, and losing 5 in the process.



Speaking to the Dazn, the former Black Stars midfielder was of the opinion some serenity is missing at the club, hence their struggle.



“At the beginning of the season things didn't go as we wanted. A little bit of serenity is missing, but the performances are slowly coming. Already on Thursday we had a good race”.

Duncan made a substitute appearance when Fiorentina inflicted a 2-1 win over Spezia at away on Sunday.



He was introduced in the 46th minute mark and help his side to pick all points at stake.