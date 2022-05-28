Alfred Duncan retires from international football at age 29

Former Black Stars midfielder, Alfred Duncan

I was treated unfairly - Alfred Duncan explains early international football retirement

Alfred Duncan misses out on Black Stars squad for 2023 AFCON qualifiers



Otto Addo names Black Stars squad for 2023 AFCON qualifiers



Black Stars midfielder, Alfred Duncan has announced his retirement from international football after feeling 'left aside for years'.



His club Fiorentina on Saturday, May 28, 2022, announced that their player has drawn the curtains on his international career.



In Duncan's statement which was posted by the team, he stated that he has been 'humiliated', 'discriminated', and also overlooked despite trying his best to merit a call up to the Black Stars.

He added that this was the time for him to say goodbye after no one gave him the chance to write history with the Black Stars.



“The time has come to say goodbye to the national team. My heart is sad because I wanted to write a piece of history with the Ghanaian national team but they NEVER gave me the chance to prove it



"When you are never considered and there is nothing you can do to change the situation, mentally it becomes more difficult. I have been humiliated, discriminated against, and left aside for years even though I have tried to keep the doors open all the time,” the statement said.



He further stated that former Black Stars coaches, Avram Grant, Kwesi Appiah, and CK Akonnor understand his grief about his treatment at the national team.



"The President of the GFA, Kwesi Appiah, Avram Grant, and CK Akkonor know perfectly well what I mean and how they treated me. For the person that I am, I don’t deserve everything they put me through and for this reason, I put an end to a story that never began,” he continued.

Alfred Duncan was a member of the Ghana U-20 squad who won bronze at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2013.



He made his Black Stars debut in 2012 against Cape Verde. He played a total of 10 matches.



His last appearance was in 2019 when Ghana faced South Africa in the 2021 AFCON qualifies. He lasted 61 minutes in the game.



Read the full statement below



