Alfred Duncan set to stay at Fiorentina despite Hellas Verona interest

Black Stars midfielder, Joseph Alfred Duncan

Black Stars midfielder, Joseph Alfred Duncan is set to stay put at Fiorentina this summer despite strong interest from Hellas Verona.

The midfielder all summer has had his future at the Viola club being uncertain although he gave a good account of himself during pre-season.



In the last few weeks, officials of Fiorentina have been open to selling the Black Stars midfielder and even held talks with interested parties in the process.



As reported yesterday, Hellas Verona had been in talks with the Viola club and were close to reaching a deal to sign Alfred Duncan on Monday.

However, the latest information coming in is that the talks have broken down and Fiorentina is now keen on retaining the services of the midfielder.



The technical team of the club were impressed with his performance in the game against Torino over the weekend and are confident he will help the team a lot this season.