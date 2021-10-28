Alfred Duncan suffers racial abuse before Lazio-Fiorentina clash

Ghana player, Alfred Duncan

Ghana international Joseph Alfred Duncan was suffered racist abuse before his side Fiorentina clash with Lazio in the Serie A last Wednesday.

The 28-year-old who has been instrumental for Fiorentina this season featured in their 1-0 defeat to Lazio at away.



He lasted 84 minutes before he was replaced by Marco Bannesi in the game.



But Footballghana.com can report the Ghanaian midfielder was racially abused before the start of the much-anticipated game.

The fans of Lazio gave him some racist chants regarding the colour of his skin.



Duncan has made 9 appearances for Fiorentina in the ongoing season.