Alfred Duncan urges Fiorentina not to underestimate Salernitana

Black Stars midfielder, Joseph Alfred Duncan

Black Stars midfielder, Joseph Alfred Duncan urged Fiorentina not to underestimate bottom-placed Salernitana as the two teams face off in Serie A this weekend.

Fiorentina are 13 places above Salernitana with 19 points separating them on the league table ahead of Saturday’s meeting.



Fiorentina are overwhelming favourites to win the match, and although Duncan accepts the tag, he expects a difficult game.



“It is one of the most difficult matches that could have happened to us right now, just think of what happened with Venice or with Empoli," Duncan said.

"The Salernitana on paper seems inferior but, in these races, we must always be fully concentrated. If we put in the right badness, the qualities will come out.



"I expect a very difficult match, we have to prepare ourselves as best we can, be ready, and prepare to face the difficulties that we may find."