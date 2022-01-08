Algeria gave us a good test ahead of AFCON – Jonathan Mensah

Ghana defender, Jonathan Mensah

Ghana defender, Jonathan Mensah believes the friendly game against Algeria provided the Black Stars with a good test ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Black Stars on Wednesday lost 3-0 to the reigning African champions in Doha, Qatar as a result of a disappointing performance.



The US-based central defender, unfortunately, scored an own goal in the only preparatory match for the Black Stars heading into Afcon in Cameroon.



“We played against a good side and it was a good test for us. Individually, it was good for me because I didn’t do well so I know where I should do well next time,” Mensah told TV3 from Black Stars camp in Doha.



“The team looks good. Even though we lost the game, it was a good lesson for us. Playing against the defending champions and they will always give you a good test.



“So, we know what to do and, of course, the competition starts for us on the 10th of this month and we’re going to do our best to win the first game.”

Mensah will appear at the Afcon for the seventh time in a row, and he is one of the more experienced players on a team dominated by a large number of newbies. Up to 17 players who make up Milovan Rajevac’s 28-man squad will experience AFCON for the first time.



“We have gone to previous tournaments with young, experienced players. We had all the elements and then we couldn’t go as far as the final,” Mensah said.



“It is always this way. Whenever we are going for a tournament, there’s always someone going for the first, second, or even fourth time, but when the tournament starts, you see how things go.”



He added, “Regardless of people’s opinions, we just have to go there and perform well.”



The West Africans will hope to hit the ground running when they take on Morocco on January 10 in Yaounde.