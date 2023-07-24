Maxwell Baakoh

Former Asante Kotoko winger, Maxwell Baakoh said he was approached by Algerian officials to switch nationality and play for the Foxes.

According to Baakoh, there were talks to include him in the Algeria CHAN team for the African Nations Championship (CHAN) tournament, which they hosted earlier this year.



“During the first round [of the Algerian league], our video analyst who also works with the national team called the head coach to ask me if I will love to play for Algeria, and this was ahead of the CHAN tournament”, Baakoh told Pure FM.



Despite the approach to lure him to switch nationality, Maxwell Baakoh believes his desire is to play for Ghana in the near future.

“I am a Ghanaian, and my ambition is to play for the Black Stars, and I know I will surely play for the Ghana national team,” Baakoh stated, affirming his loyalty to don the national colors one day.



Baakoh joined Algerian side USM Khenchela in August 2022 after leaving Egyptian outfit Ceramica Cleopatra, having made 25 appearances for USM Khenchela with five goals to his credit in the 2022/23 Algerian Ligue 1.



