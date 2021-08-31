Algerian giants ES Setif present three-year offer to Ghanaian striker Abdul Basit Khalid

Ghana international Abdul Basit Khalid

Algerian giants, ES Setif have presented an offer to Ghanaian striker Abdul Basit Khalid for the upcoming season, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively confirm.

Setif are keen on landing the bulky attacker as one of the replacements to their departed duo Hossem Eddine Ghacha and Mohamed El Amine Amoura.



The Algerian Ligue 1 side have presented a three-year contract offer to the striker through local agent Yussif Sofo.



GHANAsoccernet understands clubs from Turkey and Portugal are also interested in signing Khalid.

The 25-year-old parted ways with Tunisian giants Espérance Sportive de Tunis in July 2021 after just a season he joined from New Macedonian club Makedonija Gjorce Petrov.



Khalid managed only three goals in 24 appearances in all competitions for the Gold and Blood outfit.



The former Dreams FC player has previously played for KF Teuta in Albania and also for FC Prishtina in Kosovo.