Alhaji Akambi is the reason Hearts of Oak are struggling – Dan Quaye

Accra Hearts of Oak legend Dan Quaye has chastised Alhaji Akambi for the troubles the club has faced in recent times.



The Rainbow club have struggled to keep up form after winning the Ghana Premier League and MTN FA Cup last season.



The Phobians have managed just 3 wins, 3 draws and 3 defeats in their last nine matches played this season.

The team was knocked out of the CAF Champions League and Confederations cup after suffering heavy defeats at the hands of North African clubs in the African Campaign.



Dan Quaye who has a vast experience having played and won both the CAF Champions League and Confederations cup with Hearts of Oak has disclosed that the club has shown lack of respect to him and other players.



“Hearts of Oak management does not respect old players; they don’t engage us in any of their activities. I came to work as a player so if they will not involve us, I don’t mind” he told Koforidua-based Aben FM.



The former Black Stars defender singled out Alhaji Akambi as one of the persons obstructing the team’s progress.



According to him, people have questioned why he is no longer close to the club.

“The current management feels big; they think they know it all but they are clueless. During our time, Alhaji Akanbi was a member of the National Chapters Committee, he is the problem. The team has lost its spirit. If I should continue to talk about the team people might think I don’t like the team.”



“After the defeat to JS Saoura, Ghanaians abroad have been asking why we are not being engaged in the team’s activities,” he said.



Dan Quaye won both the CAF Champions League and Confederations Cup in 2001 and 2004 respectively.