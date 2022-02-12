Alhaji Grunsah calls for support for newly constituted Black Stars management committee

President of King Faisal Babes, Alhaji Grunsah

The President of King Faisal Babies, Alhaji Grunsah, has called for support for the newly constituted Black Stars management committee.

Alhaji Grunsah has been named in the newly constituted management committee headed by GFA Vice president Mark Addo.



According to Grunsah, people trying to tag the new Black Stars management committee as dominated by NPP people should stop.



Speaking in an interview on Wamputu Sports with Odiasempa Kwame Oware he said, “We have been selected because Ghanaians believe we can do the job better. We need unity and the support of everyone especially Ghanaians to make this work.



“The constitution of the Black Stars management committee is made up of competent football people and not politicians. I don’t mix football with political. We shouldn’t mix football with politics”.



“I will plead with Ghanaians to give us the support and Insha Allah we will do our best to make sure things get better. We just need support from Ghanaians. If we will qualify for the world cup its in God’s hands”, he added.

Below is a statement from the GFA on the newly constituted Black Stars management committee



The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association has appointed Vice President Mark Addo as Chairman of the Black Stars Management Committee.



Other Members of the Committee include Kwasi Agyemang – Vice Chairman, Samuel Osei Kuffuor, Kwame Ofosu Bamfo, former Ghana Captain Stephen Appiah, Colonel Kwadwo Damoah (Rtd.) and Alhaji Karim Grusah.



The Management Committee has ultimate responsibility of directing the activities of the team, ensuring it is well run and delivering the outcomes, monitoring the activities of the Technical team, the Medical team and the Playing body to ensure they are keeping with the founding principles, objectives and values of the team.