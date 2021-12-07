Alhaji Grusah attacks Angel FM journalist for 'disrespecting' him

King Faisal owner, Alhaji Karim Grusah

Veteran football administrator, Alhaji Karim Grusah has had a go at Angel FM reporter who identifies as Listowel for supposedly disrespecting him.



The King Faisal president lashed out at the journalist, claiming the latter called him 'no body' during a discussion.



Alhaji Grusah was the topic of discussion on Angel FM's sports show following his comment on Asamoah Gyan referee to Ghana vs South penalty as 'Soft' call.



Grusah angrily slammed Gyan and questioned his relevance and also body-shaming the Black Stars great for having an opinion that seems to favour South Africa.

Listowel reacted to Grusah's comments, pointing out that Grusah crossed the line and was not fair to Asamoah Gyan. He further opined that Grusah has to respect the Black Stars all-time top scorer.



Alhaji Grusah could not let it slide as he hit back in full flow on the show that was aired on December 1, 2021.



“Before Asamoah Gyan became Asamoah Gyan, I had natured Opoku Afriyie, I had natured Micheal Asmah. Let’s even put that aside. I listened to everything he said. He said I’m a nobody but my popularity is bigger than his father’s. He said that and I have the tape. I heard it nobody told me…Asamoah Gyan made a mistake. I also made a mistake. But my son is older than him(Listowel). I’m a nobody but I have five children who have graduated both English and Arabic. Me, I’m called Alhaji Karim Grusah, he should mention his father’s name. Even 10 people don’t know him in Ghana." he said.



"If he wants to benefit from Asamoah Gyan I don’t want to have a portion." he added



