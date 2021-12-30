Alhaji Grusah blasts Mohammed Salisu over refusal to play for Ghana

Mohammed Salisu has failed to honour a Black Stars call up

Experienced Ghanaian football administrator Alhaji Grusah has blasted Southampton defender Salisu Mohammed for refusing to honour invitations to play for the Black Stars.

The former Real Valladolid center-back has turned down several invitations from the West Africa powerhouse.



According to Grusah on Asempa FM’s SportsNite show, Ghana FA President Kurt Okraku has met with the mother of the defender in an attempt to convince the defender to rescind his decision not to play for Ghana.



However, the meeting has not yielded any fruits as the defender still remains unavailable for selection.



Grusah has gone hard on the player for his unflinching stance.

“He doesn’t respect. I don’t know who is advising him. I taught his father at the Arabic school. His niece is also my classmate. I’ve taken steps to talk to him. His mother has also held a meeting with the President of the GFA.



"But, he hasn’t changed his mind yet. He shouldn’t forget that he won’t play for Southampton for life. After his career he will come back to Ghana,” he told Enoch Worlanyo on Asempa FM’s SportsNite.



Salisu was scouted to Europe by African Soccer Talent Academy.