Alhaji Grusah 'clashes' with Otto Addo over inclusion of Wakaso in Black Stars squad

Black Stars management committee member, Alhaji Grusah has expressed his concerns regarding Mubarak Wakaso's inclusion in the recent Black Stars squad.

In an interview with Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV, Grusah criticised some decisions made by Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo regarding his call-ups, since assuming the role.



Grusah stated that he was dissatisfied with Otto's decision to include Wakaso in his 2023 AFCON qualifiers squad.



"I also don’t agree with him on the invitation of Wakaso but you had to leave him to do his job," he said.



"Frank Acheampong plays in the same club as Wakaso but he wasn’t called. Before CAF postponed the AFCON qualifiers, he threw a challenge to the coaches that they should give him a chance but still they didn’t call him."



Mubarak Wakaso's inclusion in the Black Stars squad for the 2023 AFCON qualifiers in June was topical as many were displeased with Otto Addo's decision.

The Shenzhen F.C. midfielder had not played competitive football since the start of 2022 and thus his call-up has sparked conversations about supposed politics in the Black Stars.



