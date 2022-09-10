Alhaji Grusah commends Mohammed Salisu's intention to represent Ghana

Mohammed Salisu

Alhaji Karim Grusah, bankroller of King Faisal, has stated that he has no objections to Mohammed Salisu's choice to join the Black Stars ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup after previously declining invites.

Southampton's 23-year-old defender Mohammed Salisu earlier in the year told Alhaji Grusah, to stay away from matters relating to him and the senior national team.



The Ghana Football Association had tasked Alhaji Grusah with persuading the defender to play for the Black Stars after he had previously declined an invitation.



The defender has since declared his intention to play for the Black Stars.

''I don't have the power to invite players to the Black Stars; Ghana does not need Mohammed again because I did what I could to convince him together with his parents during the qualifiers. If his parents couldn't convince him then, I don't think anyone else can advise him,'' Grusah said in an interview on Dan Kweku Yeboah TV on YouTube



"I don't have a problem with any of the newcomers including Mohammed Salisu but they have to come and play the friendly games so we see what they can do for the team,"



"As long as we get the results, I don't care who will be playing the games. I haven't spoken to Salisu after the incident and won't call him again even though he is a family friend," he ended.