Alhaji Grusah opens up on his relationship with Sulley Muntari's late mother

Sulley Muntari and his late mum Hajia Kande

King Faisal owner, Alhaji Grusah, appears to be the godfather of most Muslim players in Ghana football, and he has cherished the role by cultivating relationships with the majority of the players who play in both the local league and abroad.

Sulley Muntari, a former Black Stars midfielder, shares a godfather-like relationship with Grusah. The relationship stems deep into the player's family, as Grusah was close friends with Sulley's late mother, Hajia Kande.



In an interview with Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV, Grusah re-called a pleasing conversation he had with Hajia who was insistent that they will be no Black Stars without her son, Sulley Muntari.



"Hajia Kande, she said no Muntari, no Black Stars. I told her even if Muntari dies, we will play football. So she shouldn't say that," he said.



Hajia Kande, who passed away in 2021, bestowed upon Ghana football two players who have benefited the country: Sulley Muntari and Muniru Sulley.



Muntari, the oldest, rose to prominence, playing for top clubs across Europe. He played for AC Milan, Inter Milan, Portsmouth and a host of others.

He won the UEFA Champions League, Super Cup, FIFA Clubs World Cup, Serie A, English FA Cup, and a slew of other prestigious awards.



For the Black Stars, Muntari was a member of the Ghana squad that qualified the country for the World Cup for the first time. He filled Ghanaians with a lot of memories, scoring 20 goals in 84 appearances in a 12-year international career.



Unlike Muntari, Muniru could not reach the very top but had good spells in Europe, playing for Steaua Bucharest FC, Yeni Malatyaspor and a few others.



Muniru is still active and currently plays for FC Minsk in Belarus.



