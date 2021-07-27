Alhaji Grusah reacts to King Faisal’s Ghana Premier League survival

King Faisal owner , Alhaji Grusah

Owner and bankroller of King Faisal, Alhaji Grusah is extremely happy his outfit maintained their Ghana Premier League status at the end of the season.

The Isha Allah survived relegation after sharing spoils at away against Liberty Professionals on final of the top-flight.



Speaking of surviving relegation, he said, “I am very happy to have escaped relegation, after winning our final game I could enjoy Eid Ul Adha and the celebration of Salat.”.



According to him, it was a difficult season for the club, as they had struggled financially, even conveying players for matches was a problem because the buses that were being used were rented.

Reacting to the Liberty Professionals game, he said, “We knew it was going to be a difficult match, it was an away match, but if you compare what we have done in the league to what Liberty Professionals have done, Insha Allah we knew we were going to beat them hands down.”



He added, “If God gives you something you have to thank him,” and he believes he did so by celebrating such a moment with his players.