Alhaji Grusah’s King Faisal drags Ghana’s FA to CAS over dismissed protest

Communications Director of Ghanaian side, King Faisal, Awal Mohammed has disclosed the club’s intention to appeal the Ghana Football Association’s (GFA) decision to dismiss their protest, solidifying their demotion to Division One next season.

King Faisal FC’s hopes of overturning their relegation from the Ghana Premier League were shattered as GFA dismissed their protest to challenge the outcome of their match against Tamale City FC.



The match took place on May 6 at the Aliu Mahama Stadium, where King Faisal FC suffered a 4-1 defeat against Tamale City FC.



Alleging that Tamale City FC had fielded an ineligible player, specifically Isaac Mensah/Jireh Kojo Nissi, King Faisal FC lodged a protest seeking victory by default. The potential three points could have significantly boosted their chances of avoiding relegation.



According to King Fiasal’s spokesperson, Awal Mohammed, the club has petitioned the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) with the hope of overturning the ruling by the GFA Disciplinary Committee to be relegated to Division One.

He confirmed this exclusively to Happy FM.



Awal Mohammed stated that the club has presented all the necessary documents to CAS who have acknowledged their protest and written to Ghana’s FA to respond within 21 days.



Awal Mohammed further revealed the interest of foreign and GPL clubs namely, Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko, and Nations FC in Black Meteors defender, David Oppong Afrane.