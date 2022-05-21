0
Menu
Sports

Alhaji Grusah was on King Faisal’s bench to inspire win against Eleven Wonders

Alhaji Grunsah Grusah Alhaji Abdul Karim Grusah

Sat, 21 May 2022 Source: footballghana.com

The owner and bankroller of King Faisal Football Club, Alhaji Grusah was spotted on the technical bench of the club in midweek when the team cruised to a 1-0 win against Techiman Eleven Wonders.

The Kumasi-based club in the last few months failed to win a single game in 10 outings in the Ghana Premier League.

On the back of eight defeats and two draws, the team is now threatened with relegation.

Unhappy with the situation King Faisal finds itself in, Alhaji Grusah on Wednesday sat on the King Faisal technical bench to give advise to the handlers of the team.

Fortunately, that move inspired players as the team secured all three points after winning by a goal to nil at the end of the 90 minutes.

With that victory, King Faisal is now three places away from the relegation zone of the Ghana Premier League table.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Profile of former Black Stars midfielder Anthony Annan
NPP will lose miserably if elections are held today – NPP MP
Jordan Ayew on target for Crystal Palace in narrow defeat at Everton
David Akologo: The Ghanaian goalkeeper who turned trials into triumph in Bolivia
Delay leads African attack on Sky Sports for 'racist' video of Jordan Ayew's coach
Kwabena Agyapong finally reacts to Wontumi’s allegations
NPP stalwarts who vouched for Bawumia
American showbiz star Timbaland reacts to 'Kweku The Traveller' video
Know the original owners of the Achimota Forest Reserve
Ghanaian jailed 9 years by US court over US$36m scam, to repay US$2.9m
Related Articles: