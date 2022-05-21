Alhaji Grusah was on King Faisal’s bench to inspire win against Eleven Wonders

Alhaji Abdul Karim Grusah

The owner and bankroller of King Faisal Football Club, Alhaji Grusah was spotted on the technical bench of the club in midweek when the team cruised to a 1-0 win against Techiman Eleven Wonders.

The Kumasi-based club in the last few months failed to win a single game in 10 outings in the Ghana Premier League.



On the back of eight defeats and two draws, the team is now threatened with relegation.



Unhappy with the situation King Faisal finds itself in, Alhaji Grusah on Wednesday sat on the King Faisal technical bench to give advise to the handlers of the team.

Fortunately, that move inspired players as the team secured all three points after winning by a goal to nil at the end of the 90 minutes.



With that victory, King Faisal is now three places away from the relegation zone of the Ghana Premier League table.