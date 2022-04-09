Alhaji Grusah wept over King Faisal's defeat to Berekum Chelsea - Abdul Wadudu

Owner of King Faisal FC, Alhaji Abdul Karim Grusah

King Faisal FC suffered their fifth consecutive defeat in the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League on Thursday after losing to Berekum Chelsea at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The Green and White lads once again went on their knees following a 1-0 defeat to the Bibires having failed to win a single game since matchday 19 of the ongoing campaign.



Having lost to Medeama SC, WAFA and Asante Kotoko they failed to redeem their image when they hosted Berekum Chelsea at home.



Communication Member of the team, Abdul Wadudu admitted there is no time for the side to find an antidote to their woes despite being unable to place hands on the current happenings of the team.



According to him, the head coach Amadu Nurudeen and Club President Alhaji Karim Grusah cried uncontrollably in the dressing room. Since it was a painful defeat and a shame failing to hold unto the gripe.



"There are a lot of issues but no matter what losing five games in a row is never good nor encouraging," he told Subanpa FM.

"Our game against Berekum Chelsea was the worst of all our defeats in the second round, Chelsea could have beaten us like 5-0 or 6-0 only Allah saved us from disgrace by getting a 1-0 defeat.



"After the game, the coach couldn't hold his tears as he cried bitterly in the dressing room likewise bankroller Alhaji Karim Grusah.



"We can't point at what is happening at the moment, there is no time we have to bounce back.



"Insha Allah it will start against Elmina Sharks in Elmina," he added.



King Faisal will fall deep to the relegation zone should they fail to win their next two games against Elmina Sharks and Accra Lions.