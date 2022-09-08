Alhaji Grusha makes u-turn, welcomes Mohammed Salisu's decision to play for Ghana

A photo of Mohammed Salisu and Alhaji Grusah

Owner of King Faisal, Alhaji Karim Grusah has said that he does not have a problem with Mohammed Salisu's decision to join the Black Stars ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup despite rejecting earlier invitations.

Alhaji Grusah in April 2022 said Ghana does not need Mohammed Salisu after the Southampton defender refused to accept the Black Stars' invitation and warned him not to intervene in the matter.



‘’I don’t have the power to invite players to the Black Stars; Ghana does not need Mohammed again because I did what I could to convince him together with his parents during the qualifiers. If his parents couldn’t convince him then, I don’t think anyone else can advise him’’.



But in a sharp turn of events, Alhaji Grusah is backing Salisu to succeed in the Black Stars if he is really ready to play for the Ghana national team.



"I don't have a problem with any of the newcomers including Mohammed Salisu but they have to come and play the friendly games so we see what they can do for the team.



"As long as we get the results, I don't care who will be playing the games. I haven't spoken to Salisu after the incident and won't call him again even though he is a family friend, "Alhaji Grusah said in an interview with Dan Kweku Yeboah TV on YouTube.

Mohammed Salisu in June 2022 accepted to play for the Black Stars after several attempts and was announced alongside Tariq Lamptey and Inaki Williams as the new Ghana players.



