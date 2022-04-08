0
Alhaji Gruzah hauls himself onto King Faisal bench as technical advisor in Berekum Chelsea defeat

WhatsApp Image 2022 04 08 At 12.56.43 AM.jpeg Alhaji Karim Gruzaha seated at the technical bench

Fri, 8 Apr 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Controversial King Faisal owner Alhaji Karim Gruzah dramatically took a seat on the King Faisal bench as a technical advisor but that could not save his side from tasting defeat on Thursday afternoon in the Ghana Premier League. 

Faisal conceded in the sixth minute and never recovered at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Thursday.

Osei Wusu profited from a poor defensive play to slot home and give the visitors the lead.

That effort ensured Berekum Chelsea bagged the points of that outstanding week 21 fixture.

With Faisal heading towards a fifth consecutive league defeat, Gruzah walked from the VIP area to the dugout to whip up the boys but that was not to be.

Gruzah, who has no coaching license, was relying on the knowledge acquired from his affiliation with the game.

