Align to the vision, be good – Okraku to Black Maidens

GFA President with the Black Maidens

The President of the Ghana Football Association, Mr Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku, has urged the Black Maidens to be of good conduct in their career path, show dedication and align to the vision of making themselves and Ghana proud.

He said this during a meeting with the players and the technical team of the women’s U-17 side at Prampram.



“Do not take this opening for granted because it could have been somebody else, it could have been a friend of yours. You have friends who may be of the same quality who are not here. However, you are here. Therefore, it is important we conduct ourselves in a way and manner that would ultimately make our nation great and strong”, he said.



“You being here is part of a process to make our nation great and strong and that will only happen when you are dedicated toward the cause when you align yourself to the vision and when you put in the desired levels of energy and work”, he said.’

“Our coaches belong to the same group of people who also want to make our nation great and strong. Otherwise, they will be somewhere else. Nevertheless, the fact that they are here with you means they believe in the vision. We are here because we want to have individual careers and want our nation to be proud of our hard work”.



“From this platform, you have the potential to go to the U-20, to go to the Black Queens and to have professional careers. Therefore, I will urge all of you to behave well, to think Ghana and to stick to what your team is offering”, Mr Simeon-Okraku added.



The Black Maidens are currently preparing at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence at Prampram ahead of the 2022 FIFA Women’s U-17 World Cup qualifiers.