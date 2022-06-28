All Stars Game: Afena Gyan displays peak performance at Accra Sports Stadium

AS Roma and Black Stars striker, Felix Ohene Afena-Gyan

Source: Dr Ernest Koranteng, Contributor

AS Roma and Black Stars striker, Felix Ohene Afena-Gyan featured in action at the Calcio Trade Ball All-Stars Game held last week at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Throughout the game, he seemed promising as he tried his best to score a goal typical of his exploits on the pitch.



It was no surprise at all as his efforts and resilience in front of goal paid off as the young and ambitious forward scored a goal at the All Stars game.



The 19-years-old’s performance at the frontline catches the eye of many as they see him as a perfect replacement for Ghana's all-time goal scorer, Asamoah Gyan.



The game ended 3-2 in favour of team Ghana XI.

The All-Stars game is part of the three-day sports fiesta at this year’s Calcio (Football) Trade Ball.



This renowned sporting event which is an initiative and a collaboration between Arthur Legacy Sports and Italian Embassy, Ghana has bounced back in a grand style after three years of break.



The three-day program was held from June 16-18th June 2022.



The final day which is the third day on the 18th was crowned with a Dinner Gala and awards night.