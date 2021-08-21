All of Ghana’s AFCON titles were won by local coaches; let’s have the believe – CK Akonnor

Black Stars coach, CK Akonnor

The head coach for the Ghana male senior national team, Charles Akonnor, has called for support ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament after stressing that it is no surprise that all of the triumphs enjoyed by the Black Stars happened with the help of a local coach.

Ghana’s four AFCON titles were won by indigenous coaches including Charles Kumi Gyamfi [1963, 1965, and 1982] and Fred Osman Doudu [1978].



Speaking to the media on Friday morning, coach CK Akonnor stressed that he aims to win the fifth title for Ghana.



According to him, it is possible and every Ghanaian should have the belief and rally behind him as the national team prepares to compete at the 2021 AFCON.



“I want to achieve this but we all need to believe. It’s only local coaches who have won the AFCON.

“I am confident it will happen with a local coach. Ghanaians must start believing us,” Coach Akonnor said.



Ahead of the AFCON 2021, Ghana has been pitted in Group C where the Black Stars will compete with Morocco, as well as Comoros and Gabon.



